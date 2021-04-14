Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,773. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $196.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.