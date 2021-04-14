ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.64. ZTE shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

