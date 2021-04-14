ZumCoin Price Up 54.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $93.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

