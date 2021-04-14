Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi Sells 4,546 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $73,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $245,352.96.

On Friday, January 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,316. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

