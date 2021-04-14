Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 9.5% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.58. 7,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 524,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZYME. Barclays lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $276,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

