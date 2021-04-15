$0.05 EPS Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

