-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.