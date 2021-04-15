-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$5.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 329,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,705. The firm has a market cap of $783.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.