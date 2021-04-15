$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,771,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,491. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

