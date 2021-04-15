$0.37 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Horizon reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 640%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Horizon by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 146,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Horizon by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 103,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 192,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 936,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 418,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

