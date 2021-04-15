$0.44 EPS Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

