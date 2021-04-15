$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $29.45. 3,243,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

