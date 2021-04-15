$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $1,920,283. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 309,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,197. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.33, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

