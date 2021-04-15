-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,015. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

