$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after acquiring an additional 440,024 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183,099 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

