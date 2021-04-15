$0.64 EPS Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,945 shares of company stock worth $3,001,661. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.