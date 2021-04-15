$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.74. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $13,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.05. 368,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

