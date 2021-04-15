$0.78 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

