-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.85). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PROG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 320,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,671. Progenity has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

