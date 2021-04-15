$0.88 EPS Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Masimo posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $284.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Masimo by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $121,292,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

