$1.01 EPS Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 274.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

SHEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,211. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

