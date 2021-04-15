$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.08. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

