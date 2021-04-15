$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 268.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

