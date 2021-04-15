$10.06 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.52 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $28.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $32.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.84 million, with estimates ranging from $29.44 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLGN opened at $14.52 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

