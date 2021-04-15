114,023 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,023 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 547,209 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

DVN traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 181,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788,359. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

