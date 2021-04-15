1,542,803 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,542,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,963,000. Norges Bank owned 1.20% of NCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCR opened at $40.59 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

