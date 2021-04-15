$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $64.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZWI opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.