1,609,679 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,609,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,325,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned approximately 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $35.79. 111,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,982. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

