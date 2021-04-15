1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

About 1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services for agriculture, construction, lawn, and garden industries in North America. It operates through two segments, Land Management Services, and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts.

