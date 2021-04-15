1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Position Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,064,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,699,000 after acquiring an additional 58,758 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $171,545,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,553,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,451,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 75,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $3,290,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,089.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,205,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,606 shares of company stock worth $16,561,061.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

