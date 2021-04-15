21,855 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. First Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

