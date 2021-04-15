23,829 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

