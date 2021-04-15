$24.50 Million in Sales Expected for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce $24.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.99 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.99 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 153,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

