25,573 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $72.04 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

