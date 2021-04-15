2,911,995 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,911,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,202,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.