$337.13 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post $337.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.44 million to $337.82 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $303.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVNT opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Vivint Smart Home has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

