36,008 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 105,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of BEN opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.