361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Trading Down 0.4%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.26.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

