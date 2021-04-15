3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,122.07

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,122.07 ($14.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,256.50 ($16.42), with a volume of 943,627 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,165.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,122.07.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Also, insider Simon Borrows sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.39), for a total transaction of £58,900,000 ($76,953,227.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 900,039 shares of company stock worth $1,028,744,707.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

