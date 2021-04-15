$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will report $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $46.31 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $210.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $227.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.89 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $377.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $24,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

