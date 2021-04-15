$44.77 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report $44.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $45.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $201.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $264.08 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in JFrog by 1,509.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. JFrog has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

