$479.79 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $479.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.40 million. Saia reported sales of $446.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $238.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $243.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.52.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.