50,045 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEIH opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.