50,045 Shares in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEIH opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22.

