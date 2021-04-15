51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $62.25

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.25, but opened at $65.29. 51job shares last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 51job by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $24,519,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

