$636.89 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $636.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.50 million and the lowest is $593.54 million. Envista posted sales of $547.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.69 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

