692,839 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 692,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $349,526,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $56,265,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 942,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after acquiring an additional 902,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after acquiring an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at $43,627,914.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

