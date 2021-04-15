717,648 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 717,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,137,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Kemper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kemper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.39.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

