$743.00 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report sales of $743.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.18 million and the lowest is $735.69 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

