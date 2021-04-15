89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,423. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $481.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.81.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 89bio by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

