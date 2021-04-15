$93.73 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $435.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million.

Several research firms have commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

CASA stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $836.65 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

