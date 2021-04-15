$93.73 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $93.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $435.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $475.42 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $487.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million.
CASA stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $836.65 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.
In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also: What is a stock buyback?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.